Sei Investments Co. Purchases 260,530 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.73% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 396.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 334,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

