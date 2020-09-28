Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,923 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

PAG stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.