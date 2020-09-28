Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Stake in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vapotherm by 227.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vapotherm by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Vapotherm by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $1,471,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 47,593 shares valued at $2,138,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

