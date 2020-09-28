Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,764 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 12,611.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.