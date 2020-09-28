Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.48 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,431,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PJT Partners stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PJT Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $61.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

