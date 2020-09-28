Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 946.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

