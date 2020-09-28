Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275,051 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $960.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $987.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $785.40. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,006.59.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

