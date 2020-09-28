Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

