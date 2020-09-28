Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 93,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after buying an additional 397,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $46,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

