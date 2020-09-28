Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,965 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after buying an additional 57,613 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 72,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.