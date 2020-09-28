Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $643,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after purchasing an additional 255,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,786,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

