Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after buying an additional 1,217,306 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,166,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,163,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,463,000 after buying an additional 112,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 145,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 230,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

GCP opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.89. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

