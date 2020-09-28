Stifel Financial Corp Sells 653 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

