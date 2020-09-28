Tilray (TLRY) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.83 Tilray Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 2.52

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tilray and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 169.50%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 114.70%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

