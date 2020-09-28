TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of TreeHouse Foods worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

