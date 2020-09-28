Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 154.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 528,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 157.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

