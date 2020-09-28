Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 183,600 Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 882,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 371,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 268,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 231,602 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. TrueCar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $105,088. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

