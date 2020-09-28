Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354,799 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

