Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 281,278 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Credicorp worth $92,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,173,000 after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Credicorp by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 588,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 246,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 202.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Banco Santander lowered shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

