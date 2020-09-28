Vanguard Group Inc. Has $95.37 Million Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.55% of Core Laboratories worth $95,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 156.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 158.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 507,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of CLB opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $691.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

