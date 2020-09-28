Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.96% of Perficient worth $82,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 45.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,514,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perficient by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Perficient by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFT opened at $42.15 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

