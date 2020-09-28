Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,422,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $83,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in ADT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,026,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,546 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.33. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

