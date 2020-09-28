Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,075,001 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $94,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,884 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,700,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,193,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 83,070.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 339,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 338,926 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

