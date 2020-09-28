Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,672 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of Heartland Financial USA worth $83,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 216.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $1,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 135.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTLF stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.