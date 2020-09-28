Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 22,852,034 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 77.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,586,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,852,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Arconic worth $91,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $3,069,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 99.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

