Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Deluxe worth $93,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 339.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

