Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Whiting Petroleum worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WLL stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.