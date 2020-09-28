Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Chemours reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 173.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.