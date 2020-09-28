Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,186,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

