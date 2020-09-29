113,939 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 113,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,349 shares of company stock worth $25,838,113. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.