16,732 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

