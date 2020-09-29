17,770 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

BLMN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

