19,842 Shares in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. Red River Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

