27,500 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 202,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 830.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 112,781 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $283.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

