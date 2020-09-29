5,849 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,220 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after buying an additional 2,279,052 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after buying an additional 1,711,830 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,354,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,177,000 after buying an additional 1,323,998 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,488,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

