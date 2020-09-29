9,916 Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in 2U by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in 2U by 692.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 2U by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in 2U by 5.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

