AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,989 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

