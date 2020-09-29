AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

EPR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.72 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

