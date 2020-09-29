ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of ArcBest worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ArcBest by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. ArcBest Corp has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.