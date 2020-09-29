Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Arch Coal worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $706.56 million, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.