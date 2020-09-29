Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302,093 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 158.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $1,446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 83.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $610,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.