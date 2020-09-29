Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,734 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Bottomline Technologies worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

EPAY stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

