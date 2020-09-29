Brokerages Set America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Target Price at $128.67

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.