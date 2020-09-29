Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,477.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 127,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.