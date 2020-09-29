BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

