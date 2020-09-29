Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Caci International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Caci International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caci International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Caci International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Caci International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caci International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period.

Shares of CACI opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,738. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

