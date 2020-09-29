Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 547.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

CALM stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.