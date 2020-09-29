Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALM. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CALM opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

