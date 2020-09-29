California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,051 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,105 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $935,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

