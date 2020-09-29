California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

